Contrary to rumors, the producers of 'Indian 2' have clarified that the film's runtime was reduced by only 12 minutes, not 20.

The film, a sequel to the 1996 vigilante movie, follows an ex-freedom fighter battling corruption and managed to gross ₹100 crore worldwide in just three days.

Despite its initial success, the film's box office numbers dropped during weekdays.

'Indian 2' trimmed by 12 minutes

Makers bow down: 'Indian 2' shortened by 12 minutes

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:38 pm Jul 17, 202405:38 pm

What's the story Kamal Haasan's latest film, Indian 2, has been trimmed by 12 minutes to provide a more streamlined viewing experience. The revised version is being screened in theaters from Wednesday, five days after its initial release. The decision to shorten the film was made following mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Lyca Productions, the production company behind the film, announced this change on their official accounts with a new poster of the movie and a statement: "We heard you!"

Lyca Productions debunked rumors of 20-minute cut

Lyca Productions has debunked rumors that Indian 2 was shortened by 20 minutes. The producers confirmed that only 12 minutes were cut from the original runtime of three hours and four minutes, reducing it to two hours and 52 minutes. The company's post further stated: "Witness the enhanced version of #Indian2 . Now presenting a streamlined edition trimmed by 12 minutes." The Central Board of Film Certification had earlier requested five modifications to the film, including muting certain cuss words.

'Indian 2' plot and performance at the box office

Indian 2, a sequel to Shankar's 1996 vigilante film, follows the life of Senapathy, an ex-freedom fighter turned vigilante combating corruption. Despite grossing ₹100 crore worldwide within three days of its release, box office numbers saw a sharp decline during weekdays. The film features an ensemble cast including Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet Singh, Nedumudi Venu, Vivekh, Bobby Simhaa among others. It is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.