After her Las Vegas residency concludes in November, Adele plans to take a significant break from music, a decision she hinted at earlier this year.

Before her break, she will perform a series of special shows in Munich in a unique open-air venue, her first in mainland Europe since 2016.

Before her break, she will perform a series of special shows in Munich in a unique open-air venue, her first in mainland Europe since 2016.

Despite her excitement for the Munich shows, she has expressed concerns about straining her voice during her performances.

Adele plans significant break from music after Las Vegas residency

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 pm Jul 17, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Internationally acclaimed singer Adele has revealed her intention to take a substantial hiatus from music following the conclusion of her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas this fall. The announcement was made during an interview with German broadcaster ZDF, where she confirmed no plans for a new album in the near future. "I don't have any plans for new music, at all," said Adele, expressing her desire to explore other creative outlets for a while.

Adele's Las Vegas residency concludes in November

Adele has been performing in Las Vegas since November 2022 and is set to conclude her run with a final performance on November 23. This decision aligns with her previous comments made during a January concert where she hinted at taking time off. "I want a big break after this," the singer had stated, indicating her need for a pause from music production and performances.

Adele to perform special series in Munich

Before concluding her Las Vegas residency, Adele will perform a special series of shows in Munich on August 2, 3, 9, and 10, with additional dates on August 14, 16, 23, 24, 30, and 31. These performances will take place in an open-air environment exclusively created for these special shows. The unique venue can accommodate up to 80,000 people per night with seated grandstands and standing areas. This marks Adele's first performance in mainland Europe since 2016.

Adele expressed excitement for Munich shows on Instagram

Adele took to Instagram to share her enthusiasm about the upcoming Munich shows. In her post, she described the venue as a "one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on." She added that the location in Munich was "a bit random, but still fabulous!"

Adele's concerns about straining voice during residency

Earlier this year, Adele voiced her concerns about the potential strain on her voice during the residency shows. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, she expressed her nervousness about wearing out her voice due to the extensive singing involved in each performance. "It's a lot of singing. It's two hours. It's all live. It's a lot," she said, highlighting the intensity of these live performances. Looks like she'll finally get some much-needed rest.