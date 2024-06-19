In brief Simplifying... In brief TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, has launched a new photo-sharing app called 'Whee', aiming to compete with Instagram.

TikTok introduces new photo-sharing app 'Whee' to rival Instagram

By Dwaipayan Roy 09:29 am Jun 19, 202409:29 am

What's the story TikTok has unveiled a new photo-sharing app named 'Whee,' as reported by Android Police and APKMirror founder Artem Russakovskii. The app, which bears a strong resemblance to Instagram, is being promoted as a platform for users to share pictures with their closest friends. According to its description on Play Store, Whee allows users to "Capture and share real-life photos that only your friends can see, allowing you to be your most authentic self."

App details

Whee's features and availability

Whee's app listing includes screenshots of a photo viewfinder, a list of friends to message, and a feed. The captions for many of the photos underscore the app's emphasis on connecting with friends. Currently, Whee is accessible on Android in over a dozen countries, but not in the US, according to Android Police. The app is still in its experimental stage, with no sign of it on the iOS App Store yet.

Unanswered queries

ByteDance's silence on Whee's future plans

TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, has not yet responded to requests for comment regarding the new app. This silence leaves questions about Whee's future expansion plans and potential availability on other platforms, such as iOS. It's worth noting that this isn't the first time TikTok has drawn cues from Instagram. In April, the company began rolling out an image-sharing app called TikTok Notes, which also drew inspiration from the popular photo-sharing platform.