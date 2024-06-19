In brief Simplifying... In brief Garena Free Fire MAX has released new redeem codes for June 19, offering players extra benefits.

To claim these rewards, players need to visit the rewards redemption website, log in via Facebook, X, Apple, or Google, and enter the code.

Remember, these codes are time-sensitive and limited to the first 500 users. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Redeem codes are valid for a limited duration

Garena Free Fire MAX releases redeem codes for June 19

By Akash Pandey 09:18 am Jun 19, 202409:18 am

What's the story Garena Free Fire MAX, a prominent battle royale game in India, has unveiled its redeem codes for June 19, 2024. These codes are alphanumeric combinations that unlock valuable in-game items like weapons, diamonds, and exclusive skins. The rewards enhance the gaming experience and offer strategic advantages on the virtual battlefield. Since its inception, the game has seen a significant rise in popularity among Indian gamers due to its rewards redemption program.

List

Check out today's codes

The game's developers regularly release redemption codes to offer players extra benefits and rewards. 8JL3F2G9I6H7K5MR, 1V7D4X2SY9S6P8ZN, 5C6B3Q9W8R2X4SVY, H2JS9K7L3M4N1B8C. 6Z5X8C7V9B1NS2M3, Y4U6I8O1P3Q5WS7E, G2F9H3JE7K5L6M8N, 1B3V8C9X6Z5M7NE2. 7T8RE2E4W1Q3A5S6, K9L6J3H7G4F8DE2S, 4Z5EX8C7V1B9N3M2, P2O9I7U3Y5T6ER8E. 6Q5A8SE9D1F2G3H4, N2M4B8V9C6X7Z5EQ, 3R4ET2Y1U8I7O9P6, 8J6K9L2M7N3BE4V5. 1S3QE5W7E9R8T2Y4, C6V8B9N1M2Q3WE4E.

Redemption process

How to claim in-game items?

To redeem codes, players must visit the rewards redemption website and log in using one of the supported platforms: Facebook, X, Apple, or Google. After entering the redeem code in the provided text box on the screen and clicking 'Confirm,' players can launch the game on their device to claim their rewards upon successful redemption. The codes are time-bound, active for up to 12 hours, and available to the first 500 users who redeem them.