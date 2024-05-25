Next Article

Gmail now automatically sorts lower-priority emails

By Akash Pandey 05:13 pm May 25, 2024

What's the story Google is introducing a refreshed 'Updates' inbox for Gmail on Android and iOS platforms, aiming to help users "focus on the emails that matter most." The 'Updates' inbox, part of Gmail's auto-categorizing feature, typically contains personal auto-generated updates such as confirmations, receipts, bills, and statements. The latest enhancement will shift low-priority emails from the Primary to the 'Updates' inbox.

Less important emails moved to 'Updates' inbox

The revamped 'Updates' inbox will house emails that may "not need your immediate intention," per Google. Examples of such emails include automatic airline mileage statements or account creation confirmations. This change is designed to prioritize more effectively what appears in the Primary inbox. After testing and receiving positive feedback, Google has decided to roll out this new 'Updates' inbox feature across its user base.

User notification and control

Users will be informed about the refreshed 'Updates' inbox through a banner in the Primary inbox thread list. The new feature will be activated automatically for users who already have Primary, Social, and Promotions enabled, which is the default setting for most people. However, users can disable this feature anytime by navigating to Gmail Settings > email account > Inbox categories.