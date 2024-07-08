Censor scissors strike again: 'Indian 2' loses shot to CBFC
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has recently instructed several modifications to the film Indian 2, directed by S Shankar. The board granted a 'U/A' certificate to the Kamal Haasan-starrer after suggesting changes, including the removal of a shot featuring a woman's bust at the 34th minute, reported Mid-Day. A unit member expressed concern over these alterations, questioning why movies are subjected to such "needless changes."
Film industry debate: Artistic expression vs traditional values
The unit member emphasized the ongoing conflict between preserving traditional values and allowing artistic freedom in cinema. Speaking to the aforementioned portal, they argued that cutting a shot or bleeping out abuses is merely an attempt to "sanitize cinema." Besides the removal of the cleavage shot, other changes directed by CBFC include erasing the label 'Bribe market' from a scene and replacing seven expletives.
'Indian 2': A sequel battling corruption and social injustice
Indian 2, a sequel to Shankar's 1996 film Indian, continues the narrative of Haasan's character Senapathy, an aged freedom fighter-turned-vigilante combating corruption and social injustice. The film also features Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal in significant roles. It is set for release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages this Friday.