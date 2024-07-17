In short Simplifying... In short "Indian 2", the sequel to the 1996 cult classic "Indian", has made a splash at the box office, raking in over ₹65 crore in its first five days.

What's the story The much-awaited Tamil film, Indian 2, has amassed over ₹65 crore within the first five days of its release, as reported by Sacnilk. The movie marked a significant reunion between Kamal Haasan and S Shankar after a gap of 28 years. Despite experiencing a dip in earnings from the first Monday, the film's initial three-day performance was robust. On its opening day alone, Indian 2 earned ₹25.6 crore across all languages.

Earnings analysis

Breakdown of 'Indian 2' box office collections

The film's earnings on the first day were ₹25.6 crore, with ₹16.5 crore from Tamil, ₹1.2 crore from Hindi, and ₹7.9 crore from Telugu versions. The second day saw a collection of ₹18.2 crore, while the third day brought in ₹15.35 crore across all languages. However, by the fourth and fifth days, collections dipped to approximately ₹3 crore each day across all languages in India.

Film background

'Indian 2': A sequel to the cult classic

Indian 2 is a sequel to the 1996 cult film Indian, produced jointly by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The film features Haasan, Siddharth, S J Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover, and the late Nedumudi Venu. In this sequel, Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy or 'Indian Thatha,' a character who combats corruption using an ancient Indian martial art form called 'varma kalai.'

Character revival

The return of Senapathy in 'Indian 2'

The decision to bring back Senapathy, who would be 106 years old in the plot, was a topic of discussion during promotional tours. At a press conference, Haasan humorously remarked that he would like to act even when he turns 120. Shankar justified the decision by referring to a 120-year-old Chinese martial artist. "There is a martial art master in China, his name is Lu Zijian. At the age of 120, he is performing martial arts...(Senapathy) is also a master."