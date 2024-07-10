In brief Simplifying... In brief The upcoming film 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', featuring Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Kubbra Sait, has begun shooting in Mumbai.

The film, produced by Ramesh Taurani, is rumored to be a nod to Dhawan's 1999 film 'Biwi No 1'.

It will also serve as the Bollywood debut for Kannada star Sreeleela.

The film is expected to release on October 2, 2025.

Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan team up again!

Varun-David's next titled 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai': Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:52 pm Jul 10, 202405:52 pm

What's the story In June, director David Dhawan confirmed his next project, a comedy film starring his son Varun Dhawan, actor Mrunal Thakur, and Telugu dancer-actor Sreeleela. Now, exciting updates have emerged about this much-anticipated project! According to a recent Pinkvilla report, the film is titled Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. If confirmed, this project will mark the fourth collaboration between the father-son duo, following their successful comedies Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No. 1.

Filming commences

'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' begins production

The shooting for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has started in Mumbai with Varun, Maniesh Paul, and Kubbra Sait, reportedly. A source close to the project reportedly stated that Dhawan has come up with a fresh and original concept and is confident about recreating the magic of comedies on the big screen again. The film is being produced by Ramesh Taurani under his banner TIPS Entertainment.

Connection

Dhawan's film a nod to 'Biwi No 1'?

It's interesting to note that the rumored title of the film, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, bears a resemblance to a line from the song Ishq Sona Hai in Dhawan's 1999 film Biwi No 1. While there has been no official confirmation of the title yet, if it turns out to be true, it could draw parallels to the 1999 film which featured a star-studded cast including Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, and Sushmita Sen.

Debut launch

A launchpad for Kannada star Sreeleela in Bollywood

The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Kannada star Sreeleela. A source close to the project revealed that Dhawan is determined to give Sreeleela her perfect launch in the Hindi markets with this film. The film is expected to wrap up by Diwali and will move into post-production thereafter. To note, Sreeleela is currently busy with Ustaad Bhagat Singh, co-starring Pawan Kalyan.

Release date

Film is reportedly set for a 2025 release

Per reports, the film is slated for a theatrical release on October 2, 2025. Before this film hits the screens, Varun has many projects in the pipeline. He will next be seen in Baby John, releasing Christmas 2024, and the Karan Johar-produced Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, set to release on April 19, 2025. The actor's lineup also includes Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.