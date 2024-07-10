In brief Simplifying... In brief The wedding of Anant Ambani, son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant is set to be a star-studded affair with guests like Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, TikToker Julia Chafe, and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

The three-day event will feature traditional ceremonies, a menu from Varanasi's famous Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar, and a performance by pop star Justin Bieber.

The grand celebration will take place at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre with special photographers from Los Angeles capturing the moments.

Star-studded guest list for Ambani wedding unveiled

Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, TikTokers: Who's on Anant-Radhika's wedding guest-list

By Tanvi Gupta 06:56 pm Jul 10, 202406:56 pm

What's the story Mark your calendars, because the "wedding of the year" is upon us! Billionaire heir Anant Ambani and his love Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on Friday (July 12). Currently, the couple is immersed in their pre-wedding celebrations, with stunning photos from their haldi ceremony captivating the internet. But amid the celebratory chaos, one burning question remains: who's on the wedding guest list? Let's find out!

Guest list

Renowned US TikToker has been invited

If reports have to be believed, American reality star Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, and US TikToker Julia Chafe are set to attend the wedding. Moreover, Chris Appleton, renowned for styling some of Hollywood's most glamorous hairdos, is also among the invited guests. His expertise has adorned the locks of celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande. The guest list includes international figures like former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, too.

Menu

What's on the menu?

Per reports, the wedding menu will feature special dishes from the renowned Kaashi Chaat Bhandaar in Varanasi. The owner of this famous eatery, Rakesh Keshari, is expected to serve fast food delicacies such as tikki, tomato chaat, palak patta chaat, chana kachori, and kulfi. This decision was confirmed after Nita Ambani, mother of the groom, visited Varanasi last month to personally deliver wedding invitations at Baba Vishwanath Temple.

Wedding schedule

3-day wedding extravaganza for Ambani-Merchant union

The wedding will span over three days, featuring three grand events. The Shubh Vivaah (wedding) ceremony will be followed by Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday (July 13) and the Mangal Utsav, or wedding reception, on Sunday (July 14). The wedding will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Specialized photographers and camera experts have been flown in from Los Angeles to capture the memorable moments.

Wedding preparations

Pre-wedding rituals commenced in June

The pre-wedding rituals for Anant—youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani—and Merchant began with a puja ceremony at the Ambanis's Mumbai residence on June 29. This was followed by a mameru ceremony—a traditional Gujarati ritual during which the bride's maternal uncle (mama) and her maternal aunt's husband (mousa) visit her home. The sangeet took place on July 5 with a performance by pop star Justin Bieber. The haldi ceremony was held on Monday, attended by numerous actors and personalities.