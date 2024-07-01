In brief Simplifying... In brief YouTube star Payal Malik was recently evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', attributing her exit to her fellow contestants rather than public votes.

During her time on the show, she had a notable disagreement with influencer Shivani Kumari over a make-up product, which sparked controversy and led to fans labeling her eviction as biased.

Despite the conflict, Malik remained popular among other contestants and viewers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Payal Malik evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT'

YouTube star Payal Malik evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:32 pm Jul 01, 202412:32 pm

What's the story YouTube content creator Payal Malik was ousted from the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 on Sunday. Malik, who joined the show with her husband Armaan Malik and his second wife Kritika, has been a prominent figure throughout the season. Her eviction came after an emotional episode where she broke down recalling Armaan's second marriage to Kritika, which sparked considerable empathy among viewers.

Accusation

Malik blamed housemates for her eviction, not public votes

Following her eviction, Malik released a video attributing her exit to her housemates rather than public votes. In the video, she stated, "I am out of the Bigg Boss house, but thank you for all the love and support. I know I am not evicted due to votes, but the housemates who nominated me." She further affirmed that she was playing well and was being real on the show.

Controversy

Malik's disagreement with Shivani Kumari and fan reactions

During her stint in the Bigg Boss house, Malik had a notable disagreement with influencer Shivani Kumari over a make-up product that was sacrificed during a task. Despite this conflict, she was well-liked by other contestants. Following her eviction, fans on social media have labeled the decision as biased, further stirring controversy around her departure from the show.