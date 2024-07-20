In short Simplifying... In short Payal, wife of Armaan, is considering divorce due to online hate targeted at her children.

Did online hate force Payal to consider divorce from Armaan

By Tanvi Gupta 02:35 pm Jul 20, 202402:35 pm

What's the story In a surprising twist, Payal Malik, recently evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3, has announced her decision to separate from Armaan Malik. While Armaan remains in the show with his second wife Kritika, Payal has been enduring intense hate and trolling about their marriage. The negativity has begun affecting her children, and Payal has reached her breaking point. In her vlog, she stated, "I am done with the drama." Did netizens push Payal to this brink?

Online trolling

Context: 'He can stay with Kritika...'

In her video, Payal stated in Hindi, "As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids. This is so shocking and disgusting. I have decided to part ways with Armaan for the same reason. He can stay with Kritika while I'll take care of the kids." "I know Golu [Kritika] won't stay without Zaid so probably she can keep him and I'll leave with my three kids," she added.

Polygamy backlash

Payal discussed polygamy and the public backlash

Payal further elaborated on her decision, expressing, "People are not happy with her polygamy and can no longer take the hate. It is pissing me off like anything." "Either all three of us separate, or two of us separate, or one of us separates. That's what can happen. They don't know what's going on outside, but I do. I've never faced this much hate, trolling, and abuse in my life." "My decision is final."

Trolling

Trolling: Netizens called Kritika and Payal 'lesbians'

Payal has been subjected to inappropriate comments on social media. One user commented, "His first wife is hungry for money. She knows everything about her husband but hides it. Shame on this type of woman." Another user remarked, "What #PayalMalik is doing is just DRAMA. She is not strong enough to stand up against #ArmaanMalik & his cheating...She doesn't have the guts to leave this shi*hole." Meanwhile, many netizens claim that the two wives are "lesbians."

Support

She has also found support online

Meanwhile, many have rallied behind Payal, commending her for enduring Armaan's wrongdoing by marrying a second woman. After she was evicted from Bigg Boss, supporters urged her to divorce him, advocating for her to "leave such a man." To note, Armaan married Payal in 2011, and six years later, he wed Payal's best friend, Kritika. Together, they have four children: Chirayu, Tuba, Ayan, and Zaid.

Second marriage

When Payal opened up about Armaan's second marriage

After being evicted from the BB house, Payal had previously spoken about handling trolling. Despite having experience dealing with trolls through their use of YouTube and Instagram over four years, she admitted that this situation was different. She also discussed her experience with Armaan's second marriage: "The experience which I had faced in my life has been very bad...If anyone else had been in my place, she wouldn't have accepted it but I accepted it because my circumstances were bad."