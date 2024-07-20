In short Simplifying... In short Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar are teaming up for an espionage thriller set in the "golden era" of Indian Intelligence Agencies.

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar to kickstart espionage thriller's shoot next week

What's the story ﻿Actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar are set to commence filming for their upcoming action-packed thriller on July 25, reported Pinkvilla. The yet-to-be-titled movie, centered around Indian Intelligence Agencies, will also feature prominent actors Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna. The first shooting schedule is slated to take place in Thailand due to its significance in the intelligence network narrative.

Historical context

The film set in golden era of Indian intelligence agencies

The film is reportedly set during the "golden era" of Indian Intelligence Agencies, coinciding with the rise of R&AW. The screenplay draws from true events documented in the history books of R&AW. "The team unites for the international leg, followed by schedules in India and UAE," a source revealed. It's Dhar's second directorial after Uri.

Preparations

Character details and look tests completed

Dutt is set to play a negative role in the film, while Singh, Khanna, Madhavan, and Rampal will portray parts of the Indian System. All character look tests have been completed to ensure alignment with real-life agents' traits. "Ranveer is excited to venture into the new world of agents with Aditya Dhar's next," said a source close to the development.

Release date

Film slated for release in second half of 2025

The espionage thriller is expected to resonate with audiences across India. The film will be shot over a six-month period and is slated for release in the second half of 2025. The team has signed a deal with one of India's leading studios, with an official announcement expected shortly. A Peeping Moon report earlier suggested that the film is titled Dhurandhar, but the makers haven't verified anything yet.