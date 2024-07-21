In short Simplifying... In short Rhea Chakraborty, known for films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Sonali Cable, has shifted her career to motivational speaking, which she revealed on her podcast, Chapter 2.

What's the story Rhea Chakraborty, who faced intense public scrutiny and incessant backlash following the death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has made a career shift from acting to motivational speaking. The revelation was made during her podcast debut with Chapter 2 on Saturday. Chakraborty was embroiled in controversy after Rajput's death in June 2020 and was arrested in a drugs-related case connected to his death but later granted bail.

Chakraborty clarifies professional status on podcast

During her podcast, which featured actor Sushmita Sen as a guest, Chakraborty clarified her current professional status. "Ok, people are confused about what I do for a living anymore. I am not acting in films, I do other things, I do motivational speaking and that's how I earn my money," she said. The name of her podcast, Chapter 2, is inspired by her life experiences and signifies a new phase in her life.

'A newer version, like a rebirth'

The actor shared her perspective on the new phase of her life, referring to it as 'chapter two.' "Everybody knows my 'chapter one,' or assumes that they know it. Finally, I am feeling more me, but a newer version, like a rebirth. And I want to celebrate that with anyone who has a 'chapter two,'" she said. She emphasized the importance of embracing change and starting anew in life.

Reflection on public backlash post-Rajput's death

Reflecting on the backlash she faced after SSR's death, Chakraborty stated that people "hated" not her but the "personality" she created for the public. She believes people had issues with the image she crafted and interpreted it differently. Humorously, Chakraborty mentioned that she now possesses a 'superpower' to polarize an entire room, with some viewing her as a strong woman who faced adversity with courage.

Legal update: Chakraborty granted permission for overseas travel

Earlier this year, a special court in Mumbai, designated under the NDPS Act, granted Chakraborty permission to travel abroad with her family for a short holiday in Thailand. This move marks another step in Chakraborty's journey to reclaim control of her narrative and move forward from the tumultuous events following Rajput's death. She is known for films like Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Sonali Cable.