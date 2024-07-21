In short Simplifying... In short The popular game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, is expected to return for its 16th season, possibly premiering in August.

The show, which has consistently drawn high viewership, is set to replace 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' due to a lack of available slots on Sony TV.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the official confirmation from the channel.

'KBC' may hit Sony TV next month

Amitabh Bachchan's 'KBC 16' may premiere in August: Report

By Isha Sharma 09:07 am Jul 21, 202409:07 am

What's the story The television show Mehndi Wala Ghar, starring Shruti Anand, Shehzada Shaikh, and Vibha Chhibber, is reportedly set to conclude in August 2024. Despite its success in Television Rating Point (TRP) ratings, the decision to end the show has been confirmed. A source informed Times Now/Telly Talk, "Yes, the show is going off-air in August 2024, even though it has been doing well in terms of TRP." It will be replaced by Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16.

Show replacement

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to replace 'Mehndi Wala Ghar'

The same source revealed this information, stating, "As per what we have heard, it is to be replaced by KBC 16." "What I can tell is that the channel has no available slots; hence, KBC is replacing Mehndi Wala Ghar." This change is part of a series of shifts in television programming. An official confirmation from the channel is awaited.

Show return

Fans anticipate return of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Despite the recent changes and uncertainties in television programming, fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Kaun Banega Crorepati for its 16th season. The popular game show has consistently drawn high viewership due to Big B's association with it. He has hosted all seasons of the long-running quiz show except the third, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. It runs on Sony TV.