Day 29 box office: 'Kalki 2898 AD' rakes in ₹1.5cr

What's the story The science fiction film Kalki 2898 AD continues to perform well at the box office, accumulating an estimated ₹623.7cr India net in its first 29 days. On its 29th day (Thursday), the film earned approximately ₹1.5cr India net across all languages. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie features a star-studded cast and had a successful opening day with a net collection of ₹95.3cr across India.

Breakdown of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Day 1 collections

On its first day of release, the Telugu version of Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹65.8cr, followed by Hindi with ₹22.5cr, Tamil with ₹4.5cr, Malayalam with ₹2.2cr, and Kannada with ₹0.3cr. The second day saw a slight dip in collections, netting a total of ₹59.3cr across all languages. Despite the drop, the Prabhas starrer's strong opening set the stage for its continued success at the box office.

Day 29 occupancy rates for 'Kalki 2898 AD'

On its 29th day, Kalki 2898 AD recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 12.35%. The occupancy rate varied throughout the day with morning shows recording 11.51%, afternoon shows at 13.84%, evening shows at 13.23%, and night shows at 10.8%. These figures indicate a sustained interest in the film nearly a month after its release, contributing to its strong box office performance.

Regional occupancy rates for 'Kalki 2898 AD' on Day 29

In terms of regional occupancy for Telugu (2D) screenings on Day 29, Hyderabad led with an overall occupancy of 14%, followed by Kakinada at 17%, and Bengaluru at 7%. In Hyderabad, the occupancy rates were fairly consistent throughout the day ranging from 13% to 15%. However, in Bengaluru, there was a notable drop from afternoon to night shows, with rates falling from 10% to 5%, indicating varying audience interest across different regions.