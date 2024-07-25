In short Simplifying... In short The Indian film industry raked in ₹5,015 crore in the first half of 2024, with the film Kalki 2898 AD leading the box office at ₹772 crore.

Despite a dip in February, box office collections peaked in June at ₹1,260 crore.

Regional cinema played a significant role, with Bollywood holding 35% of the box office share, Telugu films at 23%, and Malayalam cinema surpassing its entire 2023 collections.

2024 first half report: Indian film industry grosses ₹5,015cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:59 pm Jul 25, 202406:59 pm

What's the story The Indian film industry experienced a profitable first half in 2024, grossing ₹5,015 crore at the domestic box office, as per The Ormax India Box Office Report: January - June 2024. This figure marks a 3% increase from the same period in the previous year. The highest-grossing film was Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, which contributed to 15% of the overall box office revenue this year.

Top grossers

Tamil cinema missed out this time

The futuristic-mythological spectacle Kalki 2898 AD led the box office, grossing ₹772 crore across all languages. Following closely were the Telugu film Hanuman, which collected ₹240 crore, and the Hindi flick Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, earning ₹237.44 crore. However, no Tamil films made it to the top 10 list this year, a stark contrast to the previous year when three films achieved this feat.

Revenue trends

Monthly box office collections show fluctuations

The first half of 2024 saw varying monthly gross collections. January started strong with ₹935 crore, which dipped to ₹685 crore in February but bounced back to ₹1,004 crore in March. April witnessed a sharp drop with collections at ₹459 crore, followed by a slight increase in May with ₹673 crore. June emerged as the most profitable month, collecting a whopping ₹1,260 crore.

Regional impact

Regional cinema contributes significantly to box office

Bollywood's share of the box office dropped to 35% from 37% last year, despite being dominated by mid-sized films. Telugu films held a 23% share, while Malayalam cinema contributed 15%, grossing more in the first half of 2024 than its entire collections in 2023. Tamil cinema held a 12% share, with Kannada and Punjabi cinema accounting for just 1% and 3%, respectively. The success of Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jatt & Juliet 3 largely contributed to Punjabi cinema's performance.