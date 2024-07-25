In short Simplifying... In short The Ambani family has booked the luxurious Stoke Park Hotel, a property they own in London, for two months of exclusive post-wedding celebrations.

This move has stirred controversy as the lease agreement requires the property to operate commercially, not privately, causing 850 golf club members to be displaced.

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:49 pm Jul 25, 202406:49 pm

What's the story Mukesh Ambani, India's wealthiest man, has reserved the seven-star Stoke Park Hotel in London for two months. The reservation is to host post-wedding festivities for his son Anant Ambani and daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant. The couple married in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on July 12, 2024, with an estimated cost of $500M. The wedding celebrations are scheduled to continue in the UK until September.

Stoke Park Hotel: A luxurious venue owned by the Ambanis

The Stoke Park Hotel, a seven-star property located in Buckinghamshire outside London, was acquired by Ambani's Reliance Industries in 2021 for £57M. The 300-acre estate includes a mansion, golf courses, and tennis courts. Following its acquisition, the property underwent renovations and has remained closed to the general public since. Despite this closure, it will be open exclusively for the Ambani family's celebrations over the next two months.

Controversy surrounds Ambani's exclusive use of Stoke Park

The exclusive use of Stoke Park by the Ambani family has sparked controversy among the local council and community. According to the Financial Times, the lease agreement stipulates that Stoke Park must operate as a commercial property rather than a private residence. Despite this, Ambani has booked the entire venue for two months. Approximately 850 golf club members have been asked to avoid the club during this period.

High-profile guests expected at Ambani's post-wedding celebrations

The post-wedding festivities are expected to draw a number of high-profile guests, including Prince Harry and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. A source told The Sun, "Security, which is tightened, has been told to expect Boris Johnson and Tony and Cherie Blair. Prince Harry is also said to be hoping to pop in." The celebrations will continue despite the ongoing controversy surrounding the use of Stoke Park.