Prince Harry eyeing Hollywood connections at Anant-Radhika's wedding celebrations in the UK

Prince Harry reportedly interested in attending Anant-Radhika's UK wedding celebrations

By Isha Sharma 02:23 pm Jul 25, 202402:23 pm

What's the story Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has reportedly expressed interest in attending the United Kingdom celebrations of Indian billionaire Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding. The Duke is said to be eager to mingle with the couple and their high-profile guests. This move is seen as a potential opportunity for Prince Harry to enhance his profile and financial standing within Hollywood circles.

Extravagant celebration

Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations continue in the UK

The wedding functions of Ambani and Merchant, which concluded on July 14, was dubbed the world's richest wedding with a staggering $600M price tag. The guest list included 5,000 elite individuals from around the globe. The four-month global wedding tour is now set to continue in the UK, where Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may be seen among the attendees.

Star-studded event

Ambanis have already booked the venue for the party

Prince Harry and Markle were not present at the original ceremonies in Mumbai. However, A-list celebrities such as John Cena, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Kim Kardashian were part of different events earlier this year. If reports are to be believed, the Ambanis have reserved Stoke Park in Berkshire until September for their post-wedding festivities. Per The Sun, Stoke Park was bought by Mukesh Ambani in 2021 for £57M.

Celebrity connections

Royal commentator discusses Harry-Markle's desire for high-profile events

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has commented on the Sussexes's "desperate desire" to be seen at high-profile events. "I would say that, for example, in Hollywood, if you look at the list, say of those who in one way or another supported the royal family recently." "There's a host of celebrities who are interested in or supportive of royalty," he told The Sun. Fitzwilliams also highlighted Tom Cruise's growing acquaintance with the royals due to his involvement in various royal events.

Royal rift

Rift between Sussexes and Beckhams highlighted amid lavish wedding

The commentator also mentioned the widely reported rift between the Sussexes and their former close friends, David and Victoria Beckham. Fitzwilliams pointed out the lavishness of the Ambani wedding, similar to Brooklyn Beckham's (David-Victoria's son) wedding, suggesting it's a kind of event the Sussexes would like to be a part of. Notably, the Beckhams were widely reported to attend the wedding on July 12, but the news turned out to be just a rumor.