'BB OTT 3': Payal Malik files defamation notice against trolls
Payal Malik, the first wife of popular YouTuber Armaan Malik, has taken legal action against online trolls. In a video statement online, she announced the initiation of defamation cases against certain individuals. "People who are defaming me or my family, I am here to file a defamation case against them," she declared. This move comes in the wake of a recent controversy involving an alleged intimate video featuring Armaan and his second wife Kritika from Bigg Boss OTT 3.
JioCinema denounced fake video, assured action
JioCinema, the platform streaming Bigg Boss OTT 3, has dismissed the alleged intimate video as fake and non-compliant with their programming standards. "The video clip in circulation is doctored to include obscenity and is fake," stated their official release. The platform expressed grave concern over the creation and distribution of such defamatory content against Bigg Boss OTT and JioCinema. They assured on actively working to identify the origins of this clip and taking action against those responsible for its creation/distribution.
Malik refuted viral video's authenticity earlier
Malik has previously responded to the viral video, urging people to stop sharing it on social media. She asserted that the video was edited and did not align with the actual setting of the Bigg Boss house where she had resided. "I can say that there are no lamps like the ones seen in the viral clip. The blanket is also different." Armaan entered Bigg Boss OTT 3 with both his wives but Malik was evicted early in the show.
Malik announced separation amidst online hate
Recently, Malik announced her decision to separate from Armaan after he exits BB house. "I'm done with the drama and the hate. As long as it was about me, I was okay but now the hate is coming to my kids," she expressed in a statement. The couple, who married in 2011 and have a son named Chirayu Malik, faced backlash for promoting polygamy on Bigg Boss OTT 3. In 2018, Armaan married Kritika, who was previously Malik's best friend.