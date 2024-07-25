In short Simplifying... In short The Deadpool franchise has intriguingly incorporated Bollywood elements, notably its music.

What's the story The Hollywood blockbuster series Deadpool, featuring Ryan Reynolds, has unexpected connections to Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Raj Kapoor. The franchise, which kicked off in 2016 under the helm of Tim Miller, includes a character who is a taxi driver of Indian origin and a fan of vintage Hindi songs. In a memorable scene from the inaugural film, Deadpool is seen enjoying the song Mera Juta Hai Japani, a hit from Kapoor's 1955 film Shree 420.

The follow-up to the original Deadpool movie continued to weave in elements of Bollywood, particularly its music. In a scene from Deadpool 2, the action hero takes another ride with the taxi driver of Indian origin, Dopinder (Karan Soni). During this ride, the song Yu Hi Chala Chal from Khan's film Swades is heard playing in the background, further emphasizing Bollywood's influence on this Hollywood series.

The subsequent film in the Deadpool series, titled Deadpool & Wolverine, directed by Swan Levy, is scheduled for release on Friday. The forthcoming installment has stirred considerable excitement among audiences. Fans are keenly awaiting the chance to see Hugh Jackman and Reynolds share the screen in this latest installment of the franchise that has consistently revealed unexpected Bollywood ties.