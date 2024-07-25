In short Simplifying... In short The 73rd annual Miss USA pageant is facing a storm of controversy, with state directors upset over poor communication and last-minute planning.

Miss USA pageant faces internal disarray ahead of D-day

Chaos, drama, confusion: 73rd annual Miss USA pageant faces troubles

What's the story The 73rd Annual Miss USA pageant, set to be broadcast on the CW from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on August 4, is reportedly experiencing internal disarray. Sources close to the event have revealed to The Post that state directors, tasked with managing state contests, only received official itineraries last week. This late notification has left many scrambling to coordinate arrangements for their title holders.

Communication issues

State directors express concern over pageant's management

State directors are reportedly upset due to the lack of information and short notice given for handling itineraries, travel arrangements, and wardrobe requirements, reported The Post. An anonymous state director voiced concerns about the pageant's president, Laylah Rose, stating that she "doesn't communicate" and that logistics are likely to be difficult. The organization only recently secured the Peacock Theater with a deposit, leading to warnings that the event could potentially be chaotic.

Leadership questions

Uncertainty surrounds President Rose's pageant management

There is confusion about how President Rose will manage the show, particularly regarding whether she will select a top 10, 15, or 12. "It definitely has the potential to be a mess. Laylah [Rose] is off her rocker," an insider told The Post. This uncertainty adds to the existing turmoil within the organization. To recall, the pageant's preparation this year has been marred by allegations of a toxic workplace culture and high-profile resignations.

Controversies

Resignations and allegations taint the Miss USA pageant

The pageant has been hit by the resignations of former title holders Miss USA Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava. Voigt stepped down in May, seven months into her reign, citing mental health challenges. She also posted an alleged coded message: "I AM SILENCED" on Instagram. Srivastava resigned two days later amid allegations of harassment and bullying in the workplace.

Online allegations

Social media scandal adds to pageant's troubles

Adding to the controversy, Miss USA's social media manager Claudia Michelle resigned shortly before Voigt, writing on Instagram, "I believe Noelia and Uma's mental health and happiness has taken a toll and I cannot remain silent about that." Sources further allege that Rose was secretly posting on social media using Voigt and Srivastava's identities, further deepening the crisis within the organization.

Ratings debate

Now, controversies may boost the pageant's viewership

Despite the controversies, some believe they may actually increase viewership! A state director suggested that the CW doesn't mind the pageant being tarnished, as controversy could "drive ratings." However, another state director expressed her intention to leave Miss USA after this year's pageant. "I no longer believe in this brand at the national level or their desire and ability to actually uplift and empower these ladies," she reportedly told The Post.