PETA challenges Brad Pitt's cashmere brand over 'responsibly sourced' claims
Brad Pitt's luxury clothing company, God's True Cashmere (GTC), is facing criticism from the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The dispute centers around GTC's claims of "responsibly sourced" cashmere products. PETA has accused GTC, co-founded by Pitt and Sat Hari, of making "misleading marketing claims" about its cashmere items. Going by its website, GTC prides itself on "sustainability" and "recycling," thus positioning itself as environment-friendly.
PETA threatens legal action over 'responsibly sourced' labeling
PETA has threatened to file a false advertising complaint with the Federal Trade Commission by August 1 if GTC does not remove the "responsibly sourced" labeling from its website. The animal rights group argues that cashmere cannot be 'crafted for their well-being.' According to PETA, there is no such thing as "responsibly sourced" cashmere. The organization's stance is based on its belief that the production of wool fibers causes severe pain to the animals.
PETA cites brutal practices in the cashmere industry
PETA's argument against "responsibly sourced" cashmere is based on its 2023 expose, which revealed brutal practices in the industry. The organization found that goats are pinned down and their hair is "ripped out with sharp metal combs, causing bleeding wounds and tearing off pieces of their skin." These tactics are typical for goat farms throughout the industry, according to PETA. The group also disclosed that farms typically kill the goats when they are no longer profitable.
GTC responds to PETA's criticism, defends practices
In response to PETA's criticism, GTC stated that it aspires to "establish and inspire the highest industry standards in the development and production of its products." The company expressed disappointment at being "inappropriately and inaccurately singled out" by PETA. GTC emphasized its commitment to respecting the planet and all its creatures. Despite PETA's allegations, no evidence was provided that GTC engages in the brutal practices typical of other goat farms in the industry.
Take a look at company's claims and products
GTC reportedly claims, "Our 100% Italian cashmere garments are made with every element of our product cycle in mind, from the goats themselves to our suppliers and manufacturers, each piece lovingly crafted for your well-being and theirs." Their products include $380 beanie hats, $1,980 shirts, $2,350 hoodies, a $3,480 blanket, $590 pillows, and over $1,500 cashmere short sets, among others.