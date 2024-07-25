In short Simplifying... In short PETA is challenging Brad Pitt's cashmere brand, GTC, over its "responsibly sourced" claims, threatening to file a false advertising complaint if the label isn't removed.

PETA's stance is based on a 2023 expose revealing brutal practices in the cashmere industry, including goats being pinned down and their hair ripped out.

GTC, however, defends its practices, stating it aims to uphold high industry standards and respect all creatures, with no evidence provided of it engaging in the alleged brutal practices. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

PETA accuses Brad Pitt's clothing company, GTC of false marketing

PETA challenges Brad Pitt's cashmere brand over 'responsibly sourced' claims

By Isha Sharma 04:37 pm Jul 25, 202404:37 pm

What's the story Brad Pitt's luxury clothing company, God's True Cashmere (GTC), is facing criticism from the animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). The dispute centers around GTC's claims of "responsibly sourced" cashmere products. PETA has accused GTC, co-founded by Pitt and Sat Hari, of making "misleading marketing claims" about its cashmere items. Going by its website, GTC prides itself on "sustainability" and "recycling," thus positioning itself as environment-friendly.

Legal threat

PETA threatens legal action over 'responsibly sourced' labeling

PETA has threatened to file a false advertising complaint with the Federal Trade Commission by August 1 if GTC does not remove the "responsibly sourced" labeling from its website. The animal rights group argues that cashmere cannot be 'crafted for their well-being.' According to PETA, there is no such thing as "responsibly sourced" cashmere. The organization's stance is based on its belief that the production of wool fibers causes severe pain to the animals.

Animal cruelty

PETA cites brutal practices in the cashmere industry

PETA's argument against "responsibly sourced" cashmere is based on its 2023 expose, which revealed brutal practices in the industry. The organization found that goats are pinned down and their hair is "ripped out with sharp metal combs, causing bleeding wounds and tearing off pieces of their skin." These tactics are typical for goat farms throughout the industry, according to PETA. The group also disclosed that farms typically kill the goats when they are no longer profitable.

Company response

GTC responds to PETA's criticism, defends practices

In response to PETA's criticism, GTC stated that it aspires to "establish and inspire the highest industry standards in the development and production of its products." The company expressed disappointment at being "inappropriately and inaccurately singled out" by PETA. GTC emphasized its commitment to respecting the planet and all its creatures. Despite PETA's allegations, no evidence was provided that GTC engages in the brutal practices typical of other goat farms in the industry.

GTC's claim

Take a look at company's claims and products

GTC reportedly claims, "Our 100% Italian cashmere garments are made with every element of our product cycle in mind, from the goats themselves to our suppliers and manufacturers, each piece lovingly crafted for your well-being and theirs." Their products include $380 beanie hats, $1,980 shirts, $2,350 hoodies, a $3,480 blanket, $590 pillows, and over $1,500 cashmere short sets, among others.