Shivangi Joshi reveals being replaced by star kid in series

By Isha Sharma 04:16 pm Jul 25, 202404:16 pm

What's the story In a recent revelation, popular television actor Shivangi Joshi claimed she was replaced by a star kid in a web series. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Joshi shared that she had successfully passed several rounds of auditions and was initially selected for the role. However, just before filming began, Joshi was informed of her replacement. "Suddenly last minute I got to know that someone else is doing the project," she told Pinkvilla.

Joshi's role given to star kid, fans speculate series

"I was considered for another platform and my auditions happened. They really liked my performance and everything was set. Suddenly last minute I got to know that someone else was doing the project." Upon inquiring about the sudden change, Joshi was told her replacement was a star kid. Although she didn't disclose any names or the series title, fans began speculating it was Heeramandi. One fan wrote, "So she was offered Heeramandi we all saw her pictures from the audition."

Fans express disappointment over Joshi's replacement

Fans expressed disappointment over her replacement, with many attributing the decision to nepotism. One fan stated, "It would've been a game changer for her nobody would've played alemzeb better than her." Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, "I guess she's talking about Heeramandi? Omg she would do that web she would be fire." Joshi is best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2.

'Heeramandi': The series fans believe Joshi missed out on

Heeramandi, the series fans speculate Joshi was replaced in, was released earlier this year on Netflix. It features a star-studded cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Sharmin Segal, with fans speculating Joshi was replaced by Segal, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece. The show has been renewed for a second season.