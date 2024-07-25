In short Simplifying... In short Salman Khan, a renowned actor, has been targeted by Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang, with attempts to harm him and his family, including a firing incident.

'Heard cracker-like sound': Salman Khan recounts April firing incident

By Isha Sharma 03:03 pm Jul 25, 202403:03 pm

What's the story Actor Salman Khan and his family were targeted in a shooting attempt that transpired at his Bandra residence in April. Now, India Today has accessed Khan's official statement, which is included in a 1,735-page chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Khan reportedly confessed to hearing a "cracker-like sound" when unidentified gunmen fired at his Galaxy Apartment. The actor was informed about the incident by his guards around 4:55am.

Suspicions

Khan recounted multiple attempts to hurt him and his family

Khan stated, "There had been attempts to hurt me and my family prior to this as well. I have learned that Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for the attack from social media." "I believe that Lawrence Bishnoi, with the help of his gang members carried out the firing incident when my family members were sleeping inside and planning to kill me and my family members so they carried out the attack."

Threats

Previous threats and incidents reported by Khan

Khan's brother, Arbaaz Khan, also recorded a statement on June 4 regarding the incident. Khan revealed that the Bishnoi gang had threatened him multiple times. In 2022, their father and veteran writer Salim Khan found a threatening letter opposite their apartment building. By March 2023, an email threat from Bishnoi was received by a team member who subsequently registered a case at the Bandra police station.

Trespassing

Trespass attempt at Khan's farmhouse linked to Bishnoi

Earlier in January this year, two individuals attempted to trespass on Khan's Panvel farmhouse using fake identities. The actor stated, "I learned from police that the two accused who had tried to trespass at the farmhouse were from Fazilka village in Rajasthan, which is the village of Lawrence Bishnoi." In response to these incidents, Khan has urged his family and relatives to remain vigilant.

Arrests

Six arrested in connection with Khan's case

Six individuals have been arrested over time in connection with the case, one of whom died by suicide while in police custody. Cases have been registered against 17 people, including Lawrence who is currently lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati prison. To recall, Bishnoi's brother Anmol claimed responsibility for the incident at Khan's residence back in April. The Bishnoi gang's anger toward Khan stems from his alleged killing of a blackbuck in 1998, which is revered by the Bishnoi community.