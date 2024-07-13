In short Simplifying... In short Ali Fazal, star of the popular series 'Mirzapur', confessed that he doesn't allow the show to be played at his home due to its bold content.

Despite the challenges of transforming into a gym body for the role and suffering injuries each season, Fazal has no regrets about his career switch from sports to acting.

The actor, who initially avoided watching his performances due to self-criticism, now feels comfortable viewing his work. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ali Fazal reflects on 'Mirzapur's success

'Mirzapur' doesn't play at Ali Fazal's home; here's why

By Isha Sharma 01:28 pm Jul 13, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Ali Fazal, renowned for his role as Guddu Bhaiyya in the hit series Mirzapur, recently reflected on the show's unexpected success. The third season of Mirzapur was released last Friday, marking over six years since its inception. Fazal expressed his surprise at the series' popularity, stating "We didn't know this show would work and be a hit... But after a week, the show started behaving like a monster of its own."

Transformation

Fazal discusses physical challenges and career shift

Despite Mirzapur's bold content, Fazal had no reservations about it. He told Indian Express, "I didn't have an apprehension because this stuff has already worked in the West... Only apprehension for me was that I never entered a gym per se." Fazal admitted that transforming into a gym body was challenging as he is more accustomed to sports. Interestingly, acting wasn't his first career choice; an injury forced him to switch from sports to cultural pursuits.

Acting challenges

Fazal's self-criticism and injuries from the show

Fazal revealed that he initially avoided watching his performances due to self-criticism. "I used to feel extremely critical... Then I stopped watching myself for a while. Now I am okay with it," he said. He also humorously noted that each season of Mirzapur has left him with an injury, including a chronic forearm issue aggravated by dirt biking in an English film, Kandahar. "Mirzapur always leaves me with injuries," Fazal remarked.

Home rules

Fazal's personal restrictions on 'Mirzapur' viewing

Despite the widespread popularity of Mirzapur, Fazal confessed that he made sure the show was not played at his home. He humorously added, "My grandmother would kill me," indicating his family's potential disapproval of the series' bold content. Apart from Fazal, the show also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.