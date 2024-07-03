In brief Simplifying... In brief Instagram's spin-off app, Threads, has amassed a whopping 175 million users in its first year, thanks to its shared account system with Instagram.

Threads will complete 1 year on July 5

Threads reaches 175 million monthly users in just 12 months

July 5

What's the story Threads, the social networking platform developed by Meta, has achieved a milestone of over 175 million monthly active users within its first year. The announcement was made by Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg just two days before the app's one-year anniversary (July 5) Despite this impressive growth, Threads is not expanding as rapidly as it did at its initial launch.

Instagram's role in Threads's growth

Instagram has played a significant role in Threads's growth, as per Meta employees. Both apps share the same account system, a feature that is not expected to change. With 175 million monthly users within its first year, Threads has demonstrated considerable potential despite Meta's inconsistent track record with standalone app launches.

Zuckerberg's optimism about Threads

Zuckerberg has expressed confidence in Threads's future, stating his belief that it could become the company's next billion-user app. To maintain this growth, Meta is reportedly targeting markets where it can gain more market share from X, such as Japan. Despite currently operating at a financial loss, there are plans to monetize Threads through advertising in the upcoming year.

Monetization and cultural relevance of Threads

The exact monetization plan is yet to be determined, but it's anticipated that Threads could integrate with Instagram's existing ad system. Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, expressed his hopes for Threads at its launch, "It would be great if it gets really, really big...if it becomes culturally relevant and if it gets hundreds of millions of users."