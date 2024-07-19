In short Simplifying... In short Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal, known as an industry outsider, emphasizes the need for audience support for films featuring new talent.

Choreographer-turned-actor speaks on nepotism

Raghav Juyal addresses nepotism in Bollywood, labels himself 'biggest outsider'

By Shreya Mukherjee 09:36 am Jul 19, 2024

What's the story Raghav Juyal, a choreographer-turned-actor from Dehradun, recently addressed the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood. In an interview with India Today, he referred to himself as the "biggest example of an outsider." Juyal emphasized that his entry into the industry was solely due to hard work and perseverance, without any agency backing him. His latest role is Fani, a ruthless villain in the film Kill, which has been running successfully since its release on July 5, 2024.

Audience support

Juyal urges audience support, acknowledges Karan Johar's backing

Juyal stressed the importance of audience support for the success of films featuring newcomers. He urged those who criticize filmmakers for casting only star kids to support his film Kill. The actor also acknowledged producer Karan Johar, often accused of promoting nepotism in Bollywood, for backing two newcomers in Kill. Despite being an outsider himself, Juyal stated that he doesn't dwell on his status or go into "complain mode," but focuses on continuing to work regardless of success or failure.

Film success

'Kill' success attributed to positive word-of-mouth reviews

Juyal shared that the success of Kill is largely due to positive word-of-mouth reviews. He described this as a "big achievement" for both him and co-star Lakshya. The film, which also stars Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, and Tanya Maniktala is co-produced by Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain. Before Kill, Juyal was a finalist in Zee TV's dance reality show Dance India Dance 3 and has acted in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Street Dancer 3D.

Box office success

'Kill' earned ₹17 crore at box office in 13 days

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Kill has earned around ₹17 crore at the box office in its first 13 days. The film's success is a testament to Juyal's belief in hard work and perseverance. Drawing a parallel with sports players who bounce back after failures, Juyal expressed his desire to live his life in a similar manner. He remains focused on his work, regardless of success or failure, and continues to strive for excellence in the Bollywood industry.