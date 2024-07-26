In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Deadpool & Wolverine' has set a new pre-sales record in India, selling 4.25 lakh tickets and earning an estimated ₹14.61 crore.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' breaks pre-sales record in India

By Shreya Mukherjee 08:38 am Jul 26, 202408:38 am

What's the story Marvel Studios's highly anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has set a new pre-sales record in India with ₹14.61 crore in advance bookings. Despite its 'A' rating, the movie is projected to gross over ₹30 crore on its opening day, Friday, July 26, 2024. This achievement marks it as one of the biggest pre-sales for a Marvel title in recent years and for any film this year in India.

Impressive advance booking figures for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The impressive pre-sales figures for Deadpool & Wolverine come from a total of 4.25 lakh ticket sales, accounting for an estimated 12,787 shows. Including blocked seats, the movie's total advance sales reached an estimated ₹14.61 crore. Maharashtra recorded the highest numbers with collections reaching ₹2.3 crore with blocked seats included in the count.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' earned ₹12 crore gross till Thursday

Despite its 'A' rating, which may limit younger audiences, Deadpool & Wolverine is still expected to achieve a ₹25+ crore gross (₹21+ crore net) opening across all versions. The film has already broken records with its advance ticket sales in India. As of Thursday, the movie sold 425K tickets worth over ₹12 crore gross (₹14.61 crore including blocked seats) for the opening day across all versions, ensuring a potential ₹30 crore gross opening.

Global expectations for 'Deadpool & Wolverine' high

In North America, the R-rated film is projected to collect $35M and could potentially exceed $40M from its preview shows alone. Globally, Deadpool & Wolverine is predicted to have a worldwide opening of around $360M, with between $160-170M expected from the US market alone. The film will be released across 3,000 screens in India in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu alongside the English version.