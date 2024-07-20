Not an actor, Kareena Kapoor wanted to be a lawyer!
Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, who launched her acting career in 2000 with the film Refugee, recently disclosed in an interview that she initially aspired to be a lawyer. Kapoor Khan, known for her academic diligence prior to entering the film industry, proudly attended a summer course at the esteemed Harvard University. "I was a good student. I thought I'd be a lawyer," Kapoor Khan told The Week.
Kapoor Khan took pride in Harvard experience and independent choices
Kapoor Khan expressed pride in attending summer school at Harvard, stating, "Yeah, it was summer school. I am very proud of that, that I went to summer school at Harvard." "It's Harvard, I mean, I've got a photo on that campus." Despite hailing from a family of actors, she emphasized that she was never coerced into choosing acting as her profession. "The fact that nobody really forced me (into acting). My parents were happy with whatever I wanted to do."
She credited boarding school and Harvard for personal growth
Kapoor Khan also spent time at a boarding school—an experience she believes fostered her independence and focus. She credits both her Harvard stint and boarding school for bolstering her confidence and molding her into the person she is today. "I was also in a boarding school so that also kind of made me a lot more focused and independent to do what I want to do. It built a lot of confidence, it just does that I think—boarding schools."
Meanwhile, Kapoor Khan is looking at an eventful 2024
While Kapoor Khan initially envisioned a career in law, she admitted, "I went through this weird phase, but the acting bug just can't keep you away." Her choice to enter the film industry proved to be fortuitous, leading her to immense fame. After her recent appearance in Crew, Kapoor is gearing up for her next project, The Buckingham Murders—directed by Hansal Mehta, which is slated for a September 13 release. Following that, she will appear in Singham Again.