'He'll direct Ramayana': Kangana ridicules Sonu Sood over food-spitting controversy
Bollywood actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood recently found himself at the center of controversy after being mocked by actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. The dispute originated when Sood allegedly defended a food vendor who was filmed spitting in a customer's food. This incident occurred following instructions from the Muzaffarnagar UP Police for food establishments along the Kanwar Yatra route to display staff names—aimed at avoiding confusion among devotees. In response, Sood suggested that every shop should bear one nameplate: "HUMANITY."
Sonu Sood's defense sparked viral video backlash
Following Sood's statement, a video of a vendor spitting in a customer's food went viral. A user on X/Twitter suggested that the spit-smeared roti should be sent to Sood "so that brotherhood remains intact." In defense, Sood compared himself to Lord Ram and referenced the tale of Shabri—a devotee who tasted each berry before offering them to her deity. He wrote, "Our Shri Ram ate the sour berries...so why can't I eat them? Violence can be defeated by non-violence...my brother."
Ranaut mocked Sood's reaction on social media
Ranaut took to social media to ridicule Sood's response to the incident. She wrote, "Next you know Sonu ji will direct his own Ramayana based on his own personal findings about God and religion. Wah kya baat hai Bollywood se ek aur Ramayana (Wow, another Ramayana from Bollywood)." Ranaut shared these thoughts by reposting a startling news article, the headline of which read: "SHOCKING NEWS...Bollywood actor Sonu Sood justifies spitting in people's food."
'I have never condoned spitting in food': Sood's response
Sood has now taken to X/Twitter to clarify his position and respond to Ranaut. He wrote in Hindi: "I have never condoned spitting in food. It reflects their character, which will never change, and they deserve strict punishment for it. However, let humanity remain humanity, my friend." "Instead of spending time arguing with each other, let's invest that time in helping those in need!"