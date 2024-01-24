Insights

This is how netizens reacted to Kangana-Nishant pictures

Photos of Ranuat and Pitti from Ayodhya were posted on a discussion forum on Reddit, prompting users to speculate about their relationship. One user commented, "Does look like it, someone uploaded another picture of them together at their residence." Another said, "Good pair! They know how to milk situations for profit." Amid the chaos, a user clarified that Pitti had produced Ranaut's film, Manikarnika (2019), and is also the producer of her upcoming movie, Emergency.

Statement

'I am dating someone else,' revealed the actor

Urging the media not to make assumptions based solely on photographs, Ranaut wrote, "Please don't spread misinformation." "Pitti is happily married and I am dating someone else. Wait for the right time," she addressed. "Please don't embarrass us. It is not nice to link a young woman to a new man every day just because they clicked pictures together. Please don't do this."

Past incidents

Earlier, she discredited dating speculations with her 'hairstylist'

Earlier this month, Ranaut was seen with an unidentified man outside a Mumbai salon, sparking dating rumors. She promptly addressed these speculations on social media, revealing that the man was her "hairstylist" and not a romantic partner. Ranaut wrote in style, "Whole filmy/Bollywood media is salivating and coming up with all kinds of erotic fantasies...they can be colleagues, siblings, work friends and at times, simply a wonderful courteous hairstylist with a friendly client of many years."

Wedding plans

Ranaut desires to get married in the next five years

Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming period film Emergency, in which she will embody the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie, which marks her first solo directorial, is set to release on June 14. In an interview with Times Now, the actor expressed her desire to settle down. She said, "Every girl dreams of her marriage and of having a family...I want to be married and have a family and it will happen (in) five years."