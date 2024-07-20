In short Simplifying... In short Three Kollywood films, 'Thangalaan,' 'Andhagan,' and 'Raghu Thatha,' are set to clash at the box office on August 15.

'Thangalaan,' a period-action film featuring Vikram, is leading the race due to his industry stature and the film's intriguing storyline about the Kolar Gold Fields.

'Andhagan,' a remake of Bollywood's 'Andhadhun,' and comedy entertainer 'Raghu Thatha,' may face a tougher battle for viewership.

Tamil cinema prepares for three major releases on August 15

'Thangalaan,' 'Andhagan,' 'Raghu Thatha': Kollywood's three-way clash on August 15

By Isha Sharma 03:10 pm Jul 20, 202403:10 pm

What's the story After enduring a six-month dry spell, Tamil cinema is gearing up for a three-film showdown with major releases scheduled for August 15. The lineup includes Thangalaan, a much-hyped collaboration between Vikram and Pa Ranjith, Prashanth's Andhagan, and Raghu Thatha, headlined by Keerthy Suresh. Who will emerge victorious and what are these films about? Let's dive deeper.﻿

Production details and post-theatrical rights

Behind-the-Scenes of 'Thangalaan'

Thangalaan is a period-action film that delves into the origins of Kolar Gold Fields. The film features Vikram in the lead role, supported by Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, and others. Thangalaan is a joint production of Studio Green, Jio Studios, and Neelam Productions, with GV Prakash Kumar providing the musical score. Netflix has acquired the post-theatrical rights and the film will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Other releases

'Andhagan' and 'Raghu Thatha' round out the triple release

Andhagan is a remake of the critically acclaimed Bollywood film Andhadhun, which starred Ayushmann Khurrana. The film is directed by Prashanth's father, actor Thiagarajan, and features Simran, Priya Anand, Karthik Muthuraman, Samuthirakani, and Yogi Babu. The storyline revolves around a blind pianist who becomes an eyewitness to a murder committed by an affluent housewife. On the other hand, Raghu Thatha, expected to be a comedy entertainer, marks the maiden Tamil production of Hombale Films.

Chances

'Thangalaan' is currently leading the race

Thangalaan may prove to be a one-horse race this Independence Day because of Vikram's stature in the industry and Ranjith's successful filmography which includes films like Sarpatta Parambarai and Kabali. Suresh's Raghu Thatha may emerge in the second position, owing to her popularity (she is a National Award winner) and the film's genre. Andhagan may find it slightly tough to attract viewers because Andhadhun has already been remade several times in different languages. August 15 will tell us who wins!