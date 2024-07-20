In short Simplifying... In short Nani's upcoming action-adventure film, 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram', introduces Suryah as a fearsome police officer.

The plot revolves around a man who transforms into an action hero every Saturday.

The film, produced under the DVV Entertainment banner, is set for a multi-language release on August 29.

Post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by Netflix. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram' is set to hit theaters on August 29

Watch: Nani introduces menacing Suryah in 'not-a-teaser' of 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'

By Tanvi Gupta 02:51 pm Jul 20, 202402:51 pm

What's the story South sensation Nani has released a special video for his upcoming Telugu film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The video, which introduces SJ Suryah's character, was unveiled on Saturday, coinciding with Suryah's 56th birthday. Interestingly, the clip is referred to as "not a teaser." Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan. This marks Athreya's second collaboration with Nani, following their successful project Ante Sundaraniki.

Character introduction

Suryah's character is unveiled as a ruthless police officer!

The video released by Nani starts with his voiceover narrating a story about a demon who terrorized people, setting the stage for Suryah's character. The viewers are then introduced to Suryah as a ruthless police officer and antagonist who instills fear in people. The video also presents Nani's character Shri Krishna and Mohan's character Sathyabhama, who are determined to confront him in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the 'not a teaser' teaser!

Film details

'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram': A glimpse into the plot and production

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, an action-adventure film, is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner. The storyline revolves around a man who maintains his composure six days a week but unveils his action persona every Saturday. The technical crew comprises Murali G as the cinematographer, Jakes Bejoy as the music director, and Karthika Srinivas handling the editing. The film is scheduled for a multi-language release on August 29.

Streaming rights

Netflix acquired post-theatrical streaming rights: Report

Meanwhile, per reports, Netflix has obtained the post-theatrical streaming rights for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for an undisclosed substantial amount. The film, which will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, will be available on the streaming platform following its theatrical release. This follows Nani's previous film Hi Nanna, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, which is currently streaming on Netflix.