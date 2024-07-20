Watch: Nani introduces menacing Suryah in 'not-a-teaser' of 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'
South sensation Nani has released a special video for his upcoming Telugu film, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The video, which introduces SJ Suryah's character, was unveiled on Saturday, coinciding with Suryah's 56th birthday. Interestingly, the clip is referred to as "not a teaser." Helmed by Vivek Athreya, the movie also stars Priyanka Arul Mohan. This marks Athreya's second collaboration with Nani, following their successful project Ante Sundaraniki.
Suryah's character is unveiled as a ruthless police officer!
The video released by Nani starts with his voiceover narrating a story about a demon who terrorized people, setting the stage for Suryah's character. The viewers are then introduced to Suryah as a ruthless police officer and antagonist who instills fear in people. The video also presents Nani's character Shri Krishna and Mohan's character Sathyabhama, who are determined to confront him in Saripodhaa Sanivaaram.
Take a look at the 'not a teaser' teaser!
'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram': A glimpse into the plot and production
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, an action-adventure film, is produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under the DVV Entertainment banner. The storyline revolves around a man who maintains his composure six days a week but unveils his action persona every Saturday. The technical crew comprises Murali G as the cinematographer, Jakes Bejoy as the music director, and Karthika Srinivas handling the editing. The film is scheduled for a multi-language release on August 29.
Netflix acquired post-theatrical streaming rights: Report
Meanwhile, per reports, Netflix has obtained the post-theatrical streaming rights for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram for an undisclosed substantial amount. The film, which will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages, will be available on the streaming platform following its theatrical release. This follows Nani's previous film Hi Nanna, co-starring Mrunal Thakur, which is currently streaming on Netflix.