Jasmin Bhasin recovers from corneal injury

By Tanvi Gupta 12:12 pm Jul 28, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Television actor Jasmin Bhasin has successfully recovered from a corneal injury she sustained earlier this month. The former Bigg Boss contestant suffered the damage due to an incident with her contact lenses, which severely impacted her vision. Recently, Bhasin shared on Instagram that she is "finally free from eye patch and out of danger zone," expressing gratitude toward the doctors who treated her.

Constant support

Boyfriend Aly Goni supported Bhasin through recovery

Throughout her recovery, Bhasin received unwavering support from her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni. He kept fans updated on her condition via his Instagram account, even sharing a photo of Bhasin undergoing tests at a Mumbai hospital. In response to his support, Bhasin thanked Goni in an Instagram post for standing by her during this challenging period. Despite the pain and difficulty she faced, she managed to maintain a positive attitude and even smiled at the paparazzi during an airport sighting.

Injury details

How did Bhasin damage her eyes?

The corneal damage was a result of contact lenses that Bhasin wore at an event in Delhi. Despite experiencing discomfort immediately after wearing the lenses, she chose to fulfill her work commitments and sought medical help later. Her vision worsened post-event, necessitating an urgent visit to the doctor where she was diagnosed with corneal damage. This incident underscores the potential risks associated with improper use of contact lenses.

Career highlights

Bhasin's journey in the entertainment industry

Bhasin began her career in showbiz with the Tamil film Vaanam and has since appeared in various South Indian films. She gained recognition for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni in Dil Se Dil Tak. Her television projects include Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Additionally, she has participated in Bigg Boss 14, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi—Made in India.