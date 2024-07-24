In short Simplifying... In short After a painful eye injury caused by problematic contact lenses, actress Jasmin Bhasin is back to work, showing signs of recovery.

She thanked her boyfriend, Aly Goni, for his support during this tough time, sharing her experience on Instagram.

Despite the setback, Bhasin is focusing on her upcoming Punjabi film, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, set to release in September, and is expected to fully recover in the next few days.

Jasmin Bhasin resumes work after injury

Jasmin Bhasin resumes work after 'painful' eye injury: See video!

By Tanvi Gupta 11:59 am Jul 24, 202411:59 am

What's the story Actor Jasmin Bhasin, known for her roles in Tashan-e-Ishq and Dil Se Dil Tak, has resumed work after an incident of corneal damage. The injury was due to a mishap with her contact lenses while she was in Delhi for an event on July 17. Despite experiencing severe eye pain, Bhasin decided to fulfill her work commitments before seeking medical attention. On Wednesday morning, she was seen at the Mumbai airport, appearing healthy and in good spirits.

Details of the incident

Bhasin removed her sunglasses, reassuring her fans

Dressed in a pink outfit, Bhasin briefly removed her sunglasses when asked about her recovery by the paparazzi. Her eyes showed signs of healing, with one appearing slightly smaller than the other. Earlier, in an interview, she shared details about the incident, stating, "I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting." She also revealed that at one point during the event, she was unable to see anything.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the video here

Update on social media

Bhasin shared experience on Instagram, thanked boyfriend for support

Bhasin used Instagram to share her experience, describing the past few days as extremely difficult due to the pain and vision loss caused by the corneal damage. She expressed gratitude toward her boyfriend, actor Aly Goni, for his unwavering support during this challenging time. Goni had previously posted a picture of Bhasin undergoing tests at a Mumbai hospital on his Instagram account. The photo provided reassurance to fans who had been worried about her condition.

Future plans

Bhasin's upcoming projects and anticipated recovery time

Despite the setback, Bhasin is already back at work. Currently, she is focusing on Punjabi films and made her debut with Honeymoon alongside Gippy Grewal. Her next film, Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, is set to release in September this year. According to her doctors, Bhasin should recover in the next four to five days, provided she takes good care of her eyes. She expressed hope for a speedy recovery and thanked fans for their love and blessings.