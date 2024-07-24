In short Simplifying... In short "Maidaan" director, Sharma, is set to bring to life the daring "Operation Khukri" in his next film.

The movie will depict the heroic rescue of Indian soldiers taken hostage in Sierra Leone, involving various divisions of the Indian Armed Forces.

The script, penned by Girish Koli, known for his work on "Kesari", promises a compelling cinematic retelling of this significant event. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Amit Sharma to direct film on 'Operation Khukri'

'Operation Khukri': 'Maidaan' director's next film to explore daring rescue

By Tanvi Gupta 11:54 am Jul 24, 202411:54 am

What's the story Fresh off the critically acclaimed historical sports drama Maidaan, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma is gearing up for his next project. Titled Operation Khukri, the film dives into another significant historical event—this time focusing on the Indian Armed Forces' mission in Sierra Leone, West Africa. Reports suggest the movie will depict a pivotal moment from 2000, when India joined a United Nations peacekeeping mission, sending troops alongside forces from other nations.

Hostage situation

Indian soldiers' hostage crisis to be depicted in film: Report

The film will underscore a critical juncture when Indian soldiers, spearheading a peacekeeping mission for the first time as Force Commander, were encircled and taken hostage at Kailahun in Sierra Leone. The subsequent rescue mission was christened "Operation Khukri." This operation mobilized personnel from the 14th Mech Infantry, 5/8th Gorkha Rifles, Para SF Forces, Indian Air Force﻿, and several other divisions of the Indian Armed Forces.

Director's take

Sharma described the upcoming film as a 'once-in-a-lifetime project'

Sharma conveyed his excitement about the forthcoming film, describing it to Mid-Day as a "once-in-a-lifetime project." He recognized the challenges that lie ahead, stating, "The biggest challenge is to showcase the massive scale of this operation, which involved various parts of Indian Armed Forces. Added to that is the complexity of telling a story inspired by true events, which happened in a foreign territory." Nonetheless, he expressed gratitude toward Athena E&M and Chrome Pictures for supporting this important story.

Script details

'Operation Khukri' script authored by Girish Koli

The script for Operation Khukri is being crafted by Girish Koli, recognized for his contribution to the 2019 film Kesari, led by Akshay Kumar. Koli observed that "The scale of the operation and the pride factor attached with the rescue mission made for a compelling cinematic retelling." Casting details for this eagerly awaited film will be determined at a later stage.