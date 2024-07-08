In brief Simplifying... In brief Lakshya, the actor from the film 'Kill', shared his intense preparation process which included detailed choreography, physical training, and even mental conditioning like sleep deprivation and isolation from family.

The rigorous regimen also involved a strict diet and continuous practice with the entire team.

Looking ahead, Lakshya is excited about a forthcoming Gen-Z show, keeping his focus on scripts that he feels can justify his talent. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lakshya discusses intense training for debut film 'Kill'

Lakshya stopped talking to his family while preparing for 'Kill'

By Isha Sharma 01:39 pm Jul 08, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Lakshya, a newcomer to Bollywood, recently made his debut through the critically acclaimed Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. In an exclusive interview with Zoom, he revealed that he underwent intense training for seven-eight months to prepare for the action-packed film. "Every day we used to practice martial arts, for 7-8 months, it went on for 4-5 hours every day, with no days off," he said. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga.

Choreography

His approach to choreography and the director's role

Lakshya discussed his approach to choreography in the film, focusing on expressiveness through actions and facial expressions due to his character's limited dialogues. "My director has written every scene...even say, for example, if I have to lift my right hand up, even that was written on the script," he explained. However, he admitted that executing these scenes was challenging due to space constraints and the need for believable action.

Challenges

Lakshya's mental preparation and injuries during shooting

In addition to physical training, Lakshya also shared his mental preparation for the role. "I was purposely sleeping less just so that my eyes look puffy next morning," he said. "I was only watching dark cinema like Chernobyl. I was listening to Arooj Aftab, a Pakistani singer, who won a Grammy, I used to listen to his songs." "I stopped meeting my friends. I stopped talking to my family because I wanted to stay in a certain state."

Discipline

How the entire team pushed itself for the movie

Lakshya emphasized the importance of constant practice in preparing for his role. "The harder you practice, the easier the fight gets," he stated. The training regimen was strict, with no days off, no cheat meals, and a strict diet of 2,500 calories per day. "Every day we were training, like not only me, but all the co-actors, there are over 40 actors in the film, all of them are actors, there is no stuntman."

Outlook

Lakshya's future plans: A Gen-Z show

When asked about his future plans, Lakshya expressed eagerness to continue working in the industry. "If I get something good, if I feel I can justify the script and the script can justify me, then I'll do it," he said. "Right now, I've only worked on Kill, and there's one more show coming out by next year, which I can't talk about, but it's a show, and a very cool, very new age, millennial Gen Z show."