Leaked images of Vijay Deverakonda's rugged look from his upcoming spy thriller, 'VD 12', have surfaced online, prompting the production house, Sithara Entertainments, to urge fans to respect privacy and not share the content.

The company, which has completed 60% of the film's shoot, plans to officially reveal Deverakonda's look soon.

Meanwhile, Deverakonda has undergone a physical transformation for the film, which includes action-packed sequences shot in Visakhapatnam and Sri Lanka.

Leaked images from Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film stir fans

Vijay Deverakonda's 'VD 12' look leaked; producers take immediate action

By Tanvi Gupta 11:46 am Jul 24, 202411:46 am

What's the story Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's appearance from his forthcoming spy thriller, VD 12, has been prematurely revealed online. The leak happened while Deverakonda was filming in Sri Lanka under the direction of Gowtam Tinnanuri. Two photos from the movie set were shared on X/Twitter, sparking excitement among fans. This leak comes on the heels of another Telugu film, Ram Charan's Game Changer, which also faced multiple leaks.

Leaked images

Leaked photos featured Deverakonda's rugged look in 'VD12'

The first leaked image features Deverakonda sitting as a passenger on a bike at a beach, while the second photo captures him looking directly into the camera amid what seems to be a village festival. Both images present Deverakonda with cropped hair and a beard, suggesting a rugged look for his character. The second photo appears to have been taken from a monitor on set.

Twitter Post

Take a look at these images here

Official response

Production house responded to leaks, urged fans to respect privacy

In response to the leaks, Sithara Entertainments, the production company behind VD 12, issued a statement on X. "Dear Rowdy fans, we share your excitement and enthusiasm! Team #VD12 is working very hard to bring you an unforgettable theatrical experience (sic)," they wrote. The company also revealed that 60% of the film's shoot has been completed and asked fans not to share any leaked content.

Upcoming reveal

'For past six months, we've been keeping details under wraps...'

Sithara Entertainments expressed their intention to officially reveal Deverakonda's look at an appropriate time. "For the past six months, we have been keeping details under wraps. Preserving the first look for a red-hot official unveiling. We kindly ask you to refrain from sharing any leaks and wait for the official announcement. Coming very soon!" they added in their statement. VD 12 marks Deverakonda's debut as a spy in a thriller genre film.

Role preparation

Deverakonda's physical transformation for the upcoming film

For his role in the upcoming movie, Deverakonda has undergone a physical transformation. The film promises action-packed sequences. Before shooting in Sri Lanka, filming took place in Visakhapatnam. Deverakonda's arrival in Sri Lanka was captured in a viral video where he was seen being welcomed with a traditional Kandyan dance performance at his hotel. Meanwhile, other details, including the plot and cast members, have not yet been officially disclosed.