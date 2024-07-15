In short Simplifying... In short AA Films is securing screens for three upcoming films: 'Devara,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' and 'Pushpa 2.'

The strategy aims to ensure prominent showcasing for these potential blockbusters.

'Devara,' featuring Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, premieres on September 27.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, is set for a Diwali release.

'Pushpa 2,' starring Allu Arjun, hits screens on December 6.

Single-screen booking for 'Devara,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,' 'Pushpa 2' begins!

By Tanvi Gupta 06:19 pm Jul 15, 2024

What's the story The second half of 2024 is set to be a bustling period for the Indian film industry with several major cinematic releases on the horizon. Anil Thandani, a leading distributor in India, has initiated booking screens for his three feature films slated for release that year: Devara, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Pushpa 2. Per Pinkvilla, Thandani is securing single screens well in advance to ensure a prominent showcasing of these films.

Booking strategy

'His idea is to lock all the commercials in advance...'

Thandani's strategy involves booking screens for all three films simultaneously—a move that gives his company, AA Films, an edge over other distributors. "His idea is to lock all the commercials in advance to ensure prominent showcasing for his projects," the source reportedly explained. It further added that Thandani is confident these films are potential money spinners and deserve ample showcasing in India.

Film releases

Release dates and cast details for Thandani's films

The first of Thandani's films, Devara, is set to premiere on September 27. This film marks the return of Jr. NTR to cinema after RRR and his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released during the Diwali weekend featuring Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba alongside Vidya Balan who returns to the franchise to reprise her iconic Manjulika role. The final release, Pushpa 2, is scheduled for December 6, with Allu Arjun returning as Pushpa Raj.