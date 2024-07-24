Rajeev Khandelwal's cherished memory with Dev Anand

Why Dev Anand wanted to touch this young actor's feet

By Tanvi Gupta 10:44 am Jul 24, 2024

What's the story Actor Rajeev Khandelwal recently shared a cherished memory of his encounter with the late Hindi film industry legend, Dev Anand. The meeting took place when Anand expressed interest in signing Khandelwal for a film after the latter's debut movie, Aamir, in 2008. Despite not wanting to sign the movie, Khandelwal still desired to meet the veteran actor out of deep admiration. Here's how their memorable first meeting unfolded.

Mutual admiration

Anand's unexpected gesture of respect surprised Khandelwal

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Khandelwal revealed that he brought his camera to meet Anand, a gesture he reserved for those he deeply admired. He also shared that he attempted to touch Anand's feet as a sign of respect. However, Anand stopped him and responded by saying, "If that is the case then I should be touching your feet because youngsters like you inspire me a lot." This unexpected show of respect left Khandelwal surprised.

Missed opportunity

Khandelwal declined Anand's film offer, expressed great regret

During the same interview, Khandelwal also recalled asking Anand about his youthful appearance. The late legend laughed off the question and advised him to "think good, be happy and positive." Despite being moved by the encounter, Khandelwal later declined to work on Anand's Navketan Films project. He expressed sadness over refusing the offer from the legendary actor who passed away from cardiac arrest﻿ at age 83 in 2011.

Legendary career

Anand: A legend remembered in Hindi cinema

Anand is remembered as one of the greatest actors in Hindi cinema, with a career spanning several decades. His notable films include Guide, Jewel Thief, Hum Dono, C.I.D., Kala Pani, Johny Mera Naam, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna among others. The legendary actor's influence continues to inspire new generations of actors, including Khandelwal. Meanwhile, coming back to Khandelwal, he has been cast in director Aditya Sarpotdar's yet-untitled web series on Disney+ Hotstar.