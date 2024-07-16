In short Simplifying... In short Actress Hina Khan, known for her role in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" and "Bigg Boss 11", is bravely battling breast cancer while continuing to work.

She shared an emotional video revealing her treatment marks and her first shoot post-chemotherapy, inspiring fans and fellow patients.

Khan's message is clear: "It's your story...you decide what to make of it," encouraging those in similar situations to keep pursuing their passions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hina Khan returns to work after chemotherapy

Hina Khan resumes work amid cancer treatment; shares emotional video

By Tanvi Gupta 03:49 pm Jul 16, 202403:49 pm

What's the story Despite facing daunting challenges, television actor Hina Khan has returned to work following her first chemotherapy session. Recently diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer, Khan shared a video on Instagram in which she is preparing for her first shoot after treatment. In the clip, she is seen wearing a white dress and a wig to conceal hair loss from chemotherapy. In the caption, Khan wrote, "My first work assignment after my diagnosis."

Advocacy

Khan advocated for normalizing work during treatment

Along with the video, Khan shared a heartfelt note expressing her determination to continue working. She mentioned, "Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life's biggest challenges." "FYI I am undergoing a treatment but I am not always in the hospital..so to all you people out there, Let's normalize working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you happy." In the clip, Khan also revealed marks on her body—signs of her ongoing fight against cancer.

Empowerment

'It's your story...your life...you decide what to make of it'

Further, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star expressed her love for her work, "I love my work...I live my dreams when I'm working, and that is my greatest motivation." She also had a powerful message for those in similar situations: "It's your story...you decide what to make of it." In another part of the video, she can be heard saying: "So this is my first shoot, after my first chemo session...We will fight it, and come out of it."

Inspiration

Khan's journey inspired fans and fellow patients

The actor, who also participated in Bigg Boss 11, announced her breast cancer diagnosis on June 28 via Instagram. Since then, she has been actively sharing posts about her journey, providing motivation for others battling the disease. A week after her announcement, she shared a video in which she was seen cutting her hair short. "If you want to win you've got to take some tough decisions," she noted in her post.