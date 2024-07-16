In short Simplifying... In short Renowned director Park Chan-wook's new thriller, featuring a star-studded cast including Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin, is creating a buzz among movie fans worldwide.

What's the story Renowned director Park Chan-wook's upcoming thriller, referred to as his "lifetime project," has confirmed the addition of actors Cha Seung-won, Park Hee-soon, and Yoon Ga-yi. The makers announced on Tuesday that these three actors have committed to the project and are currently coordinating their schedules. This film marks Park's first feature directorial work since Decision to Leave and is a thriller based on an original work.

Anticipation builds

High expectations surround Park's upcoming thriller

The film has already secured top actors such as Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Lee Sung-min, Yum Hye-ran, and Yoo Yeon-seok. This star-studded lineup is raising significant expectations among both domestic and international film fans. The project marks the second collaboration between Park and actor Cha, following their recent work on the Netflix original Jeon, Ran. Fans are particularly excited about the reunion of actors Cha and Lee.

Fresh faces

New collaborations and debuts in Park's thriller

This film marks the first collaboration between actor Hee-soon and director Park. Known for his successful partnerships with directors in films like The Suspect, V.I.P, The Fortress, 1987, and The Witch, Hee-soon has yet to work with Park Meanwhile, actor Yoon, known for her impressive presence in Coupang Play's SNL Korea Season 4, will be making her first foray into commercial film through this project.

Production update

Filming for thriller set to begin next month

The full-scale filming of the new film is scheduled to commence in August. This announcement comes as the latest development in the highly anticipated project, which has already garnered significant attention due to its star-studded cast and The Sympathizer director's reputation as a renowned director.