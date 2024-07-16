In short Simplifying... In short Korean actor Nam Yoon Su took a break from his career to donate a kidney to his father, prioritizing family health over work.

Actor Nam Yoon-su donates kidney

Korean actor puts career on hold, donates kidney to father

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:41 pm Jul 16, 202402:41 pm

What's the story South Korean actor Nam Yoon-su has made a life-saving donation to his father, according to a report by SPOTV News published on Tuesday. The transplant surgery occurred on June 19 after the actor took a break from his career at the beginning of the year. His agency, Agency Garten, confirmed that both Nam and his father have since recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Career pause

Nam's voluntary hiatus for father's recovery

Nam voluntarily put his acting career on hold to focus on the surgery and his father's recovery, as confirmed by Agency Garten. The agency stated, "Nam Yoon Su donated a kidney to his father on June 19." They further clarified that the actor chose this path willingly, prioritizing his father's health over his professional commitments. Now fully recovered, the K-drama star is preparing for a return to acting.

Comeback trail

Nam will be next seen in this drama

Following the successful surgery and recovery period, the Today's Webtoon actor is now planning his return to acting. His agency revealed that he has several upcoming projects lined up. Notably, he is set to star in the drama Love in the Big City (working title), which is scheduled for premiere in the latter half of this year.