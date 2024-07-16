In short Simplifying... In short The film 'Bad Newz' underwent modifications by the CBFC, including censoring a 27-second kiss scene, to secure a 'U/A' certificate.

The film, a comedy, has been creating a stir with its songs and plot revolving around a woman unsure of her baby's father due to a rare medical condition.

CBFC censors kissing scenes in 'Bad Newz'

'Bad Newz': Vicky-Triptii's 27-second kiss scene censored by CBFC

By Tanvi Gupta 02:31 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly censored a 27-second kissing scene from the forthcoming film Bad Newz. The movie—starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk—is slated for a Friday (July 19) release. The CBFC's Examining Committee scrutinized the film and requested the makers to remove three separate kissing scenes between Kaushal and Dimri. These scenes collectively lasted for 27 seconds: one scene was nine seconds long, another was 10 seconds, and the third lasted eight seconds.

After requesting modifications, CBFC granted 'Bad Newz' U/A certificate

The CBFC reportedly required the "modification" of the kissing scenes in Bad Newz, rather than "cutting" frames. In addition to this, the board requested minor changes such as replacing a disclaimer at the beginning of the film, inserting anti-alcohol statics, and increasing the font size of an anti-alcohol message. After these modifications were made, Bad Newz received a 'U/A' certificate. The film's duration is specified as 142 minutes (two hours and 22 minutes) on the censor certificate.

'Bad Newz' created a buzz with the sensual song 'Jaanam'

Before its release, Bad Newz has been generating buzz among fans with its song releases. The first song, Tauba Tauba has been a resounding success, topping music charts, largely due to Kaushal's impressive dancing skills. Meanwhile, the other song, Jaanam sparked mixed reactions—largely due to its depiction of bold intimacy between Kaushal and Dimri. The song features multiple lip-lock scenes, which many users online deemed "cringe."

Meanwhile, know more about the plot of 'Bad Newz'

Bad Newz, an uproarious comedy, revolves around Dimri's character who is pregnant but uncertain about the father's identity. The plot thickens when doctors suggest both Kaushal and Virk might be potential fathers due to a rare medical phenomenon called heteropaternal superfecundation. In this condition, a woman gets pregnant with twins from different men. Per reports, the film is based on a true incident.