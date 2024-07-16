Johnny Depp 'casually' dating 28-year-old Russian model

By Tanvi Gupta 02:10 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Seems like Hollywood actor Johnny Depp has found a new romantic partner. Per reports, the 61-year-old actor has started dating 28-year-old Russian model and beautician, Yulia Vlasova. This comes two years after his high-profile defamation trial following his divorce from Amber Heard. Insiders close to Depp have described the relationship as "casual." The notable age gap between Depp and Vlasova has sparked attention, with Vlasova being just two years older than Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.

Depp and Vlasova have been seen together on multiple occasions over the past two years. They were recently spotted departing London Heliport, appearing comfortable and casual. Vlasova has also hinted at their relationship on Instagram. In response to a question about her "favorite actor," she shared a photo of their hands resting on each other's legs, captioning it "JD." "He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring."

Vlasova hails from Sortirovka, a suburb of Yekaterinburg, Russia's "third capital" city. She studied at Moscow's leading training academy for diplomats and spies before attending the elite Institute of International Relations in Moscow (MGIMO). After university, she worked for a Czech company and later opened her own health and beauty salon. In 2021, she was a finalist in the international beauty contest Miss Office held in Moscow.

This is seemingly Depp's first relationship since his divorce from Heard was finalized in January 2017. He had been briefly linked to lawyer Joelle Rich, but their connection was not serious. Since winning his defamation case against Heard in June 2022, Depp has been living a "quiet life" in the UK. To note, Depp was previously married to Lori Anne Allison from 1983 to 1985, and later to ex-wife Heard (2015-2017).