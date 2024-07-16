In short Simplifying... In short Timothée Chalamet is set to star in 'Marty Supreme', a film directed by Safdie and inspired by the life of table tennis champion Reisman.

This marks Safdie's first solo venture since 2008 and reunites him with production company A24.

Chalamet, a fan of Safdie's work, recently starred in 'Dune: Part Two' and 'Wonka', and has wrapped up filming for 'A Complete Unknown', where he plays a young Bob Dylan. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Timothée Chalamet to star in 'Marty Supreme'

Timothée Chalamet locked in for 'Marty Supreme': Everything to know

By Tanvi Gupta 01:58 pm Jul 16, 202401:58 pm

What's the story Acclaimed Hollywood actor Timothée Chalamet is set to star in and produce Marty Supreme, a new film from director Josh Safdie and renowned production company A24. The movie, penned by Safdie (Uncut Gems) and Ronald Bronstein, is reportedly inspired by the life of professional ping pong player Marty Reisman. A24 confirmed the news on X/Twitter, stating "Josh Safdie's MARTY SUPREME starring Chalamet...coming soon." Here's what you need to know about this project.

Director's journey

'Marty Supreme' marks Safdie's solo directorial return

Marty Supreme marks Safdie's first solo directorial venture since his 2008 debut, The Pleasure of Being Robbed. This comes after Benny Safdie, Josh's brother and collaborator on the 2019 crime thriller Uncut Gems, decided to pursue a solo career. The film also reunites Safdie with A24, the production company that distributed his previous two features, Uncut Gems and the 2017 thriller Good Time.

Inspiration

Film inspired by table tennis champion Reisman

The film is reportedly inspired by the life of Reisman—known as the "wizard of table tennis." He began his career as a hustler, playing for bets and prize money. His career spanned from 1946 to 2002, during which he won 22 major titles and five bronze medals at the World Table Tennis Championships. At 67, he participated in the US National Hardbat Championship and became the oldest player to win in a racquet sport. Reisman passed away in 2012.

Actor's perspective

Chalamet's admiration for Safdie brothers' work

Chalamet has previously expressed his admiration for the work of the Safdie brothers. In a 2019 Variety essay about their film Uncut Gems, the 28-year-old actor wrote, "The pair have continuously put out contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade, each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness." This admiration likely influenced his decision to star in Marty Supreme.

Career update

Chalamet's recent and upcoming projects

Chalamet recently starred in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two—a sequel to the hits 2021 Dune—alongside a star-studded cast including Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Zendaya. He also led the holiday film Wonka, a prequel to Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Meanwhile, Chalamet recently wrapped up filming for James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, where he portrays a young Bob Dylan.