In short Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated trailer for 'Stree 2', the sequel to the 2018 hit 'Stree', is set to release this week.

The film, starring Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Shraddha Kapoor, will hit theaters on India's Independence Day, August 15.

The sequel will feature cameos by Bollywood stars including Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, and will offer more insights into the mysterious events in the haunted town of Chanderi. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Shraddha Kapoor announces 'Stree 2' trailer release

'Stree 2' trailer coming this week, confirms Shraddha Kapoor

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:45 pm Jul 16, 202401:45 pm

What's the story Shraddha Kapoor, the star of the highly anticipated horror-comedy sequel Stree 2, confirmed on social media that the film's trailer will be released on Thursday. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is part of a larger horror-comedy universe. Kapoor piqued fan interest by sharing a new poster for Stree 2 on X alongside the trailer and movie release dates.

Release date

'Stree 2' to premiere on India's Independence Day

Stree 2, the sequel to Kaushik's 2018 blockbuster Stree, is set to hit theaters on August 15, coinciding with India's Independence Day. The film features the original cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the mysterious events in the haunted town of Chanderi and are particularly interested in Kapoor's intriguing character's return.

Twitter Post

Check out the new poster here

Trailer launch

'Stree 2' trailer to debut alongside 'Bad Newz' release

The official trailer for Stree 2 is expected to provide more insights into the sequel's storyline. It will be featured alongside the theatrical release of another film, Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, set to release on Friday. The teaser for Stree 2, shared by the makers on June 25, offered fans a brief glimpse into the film with scenes from Chanderi and Rao reprising his role as Vicky Parashar.

Special appearances

'Stree 2' to feature cameos by Bollywood stars

The sequel to Stree promises the return of favorite characters and introduces new twists. Varun Dhawan will make a special appearance as Bhediya, while Tamannaah Bhatia is set to feature in a song. Adding to the anticipation, Akshay Kumar is slated for a cameo in the film. Stree 2 marks the fifth installment in Maddock Films's Supernatural Universe, co-produced by Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.