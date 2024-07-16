'Stree 2' trailer coming this week, confirms Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor, the star of the highly anticipated horror-comedy sequel Stree 2, confirmed on social media that the film's trailer will be released on Thursday. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, is part of a larger horror-comedy universe. Kapoor piqued fan interest by sharing a new poster for Stree 2 on X alongside the trailer and movie release dates.
'Stree 2' to premiere on India's Independence Day
Stree 2, the sequel to Kaushik's 2018 blockbuster Stree, is set to hit theaters on August 15, coinciding with India's Independence Day. The film features the original cast, including Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the mysterious events in the haunted town of Chanderi and are particularly interested in Kapoor's intriguing character's return.
Check out the new poster here
'Stree 2' trailer to debut alongside 'Bad Newz' release
The official trailer for Stree 2 is expected to provide more insights into the sequel's storyline. It will be featured alongside the theatrical release of another film, Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, set to release on Friday. The teaser for Stree 2, shared by the makers on June 25, offered fans a brief glimpse into the film with scenes from Chanderi and Rao reprising his role as Vicky Parashar.
'Stree 2' to feature cameos by Bollywood stars
The sequel to Stree promises the return of favorite characters and introduces new twists. Varun Dhawan will make a special appearance as Bhediya, while Tamannaah Bhatia is set to feature in a song. Adding to the anticipation, Akshay Kumar is slated for a cameo in the film. Stree 2 marks the fifth installment in Maddock Films's Supernatural Universe, co-produced by Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande.