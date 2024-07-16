In short Simplifying... In short Despite a promising weekend, Kumar's 150th film, 'Sarfira', had a disappointing opening, collecting ₹13cr in four days, marking his worst debut in over a decade.

However, it still outperformed his previous film, 'Selfiee'.

Meanwhile, 'Sarfira' struggled with low occupancy rates, especially in South India where audiences favored 'Indian 2', despite its poor reviews.

'Sarfira's box office earnings drop sharply

'Sarfira' falters at box office, collects ₹13cr in four days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:34 pm Jul 16, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Akshay Kumar's latest film, Sarfira, has seen a significant drop in box office earnings on its first Monday, despite an initial surge over the weekend. The Hindi remake of Suriya's National Award-winning Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara, was released on Friday, July 12. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sarfira earned just ₹1.4 crore on its first Monday, July 15.

Weekend collections

'Sarfira' marks Akshay Kumar's worst debut in 15 years

Despite a promising growth over the weekend, Sarfira had a disappointing opening day. The film saw a 70% jump in collections on Saturday, amounting to ₹4.5 crore, and continued this upward trend into Sunday with a further 20% increase, bringing in ₹5.5 crore. However, these figures marked Kumar's worst debut in the last decade and a half.

Film comparison

'Sarfira' outperforms Kumar's previous film despite poor performance

Sarfira, Kumar's 150th film, has outperformed his previous film Selfiee (2023), co-starring Emraan Hashmi, despite being one of his worst-performing films to date. Selfiee had a lower opening weekend collection of ₹10.3 crore. The film is based on the life of Capt Gopinath, founder of Deccan Airlines and features Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas in key roles.

Audience response

'Sarfira' sees low occupancy rates, South India prefers 'Indian 2'

On Monday, Sarfira saw an overall occupancy rate of just 11.63% with most viewers attending the night show. In Mumbai alone there were 390 shows with an occupancy rate of 10.5% while Delhi and NCR saw an occupancy rate of 11.25% across 525 shows. Meanwhile, audiences in South India are favoring Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, which despite poor reviews, has managed to rake in ₹62.3 crore nett in its first four days at the box office.