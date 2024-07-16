In short Simplifying... In short The sequel to the popular film 'Soldier', titled 'Soldier 2', is set to start production in 2025, with the return of original leads Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta still uncertain.

Producer Taurani shared a throwback to Zinta's casting in the original film, which was her Bollywood debut, and also explained the release delay of another film 'Kya Kehnaa' to avoid clashing with Deol's 'Kareeb'.

The final cast and release details of 'Soldier 2' will depend on the story's development. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Soldier' sequel to begin shooting in 2025

'Soldier 2' set to begin production in 2025, confirms producer

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:18 pm Jul 16, 202401:18 pm

What's the story Veteran producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed that the sequel to the 1998 action-thriller Soldier will commence shooting in 2025. The announcement was made during an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, where Taurani stated, "We're definitely making a sequel to Soldier. We will begin shooting for the film next year." The original film was a significant success and marked the first of many collaborations between Abbas-Mustan and Bobby Deol.

Casting uncertainty

Casting for 'Soldier 2' still undecided

The question of whether Deol and Preity Zinta, the lead pair from the original Soldier, will reprise their roles in the sequel remains unanswered. Taurani expressed uncertainty about the cast, stating, "We aren't sure about the cast yet. Depends on how the story shapes, we will take a call on whether Bobby and Preity will be a part of it." The original film was particularly noted for its lead pair's chemistry and popular music.

Casting memories

Taurani recalled Zinta's casting story in original 'Soldier'

Taurani recalled the circumstances surrounding Zinta's casting in the original Soldier. The film served as Zinta's Bollywood debut, although she was initially signed for another Taurani production, Kya Kehnaa, which was delayed. "We had signed her for Kya Kehnaa first but it released late. While we were making it, Soldier which was a very big film for us was also going on floors. And we ended up casting her in Soldier as well," Taurani said.

Release delays

Release strategy for 'Kya Kehnaa' explained by Taurani

The delay in releasing Kya Kehnaa was due to concerns about overlapping releases with another Deol film, Kareeb. Taurani explained the strategy behind the decision, stating, "We wanted to release its music in June and the film in August. We didn't want two films of Bobby releasing in the same month." He added that simultaneous publicity for two films starring the same actor could have been problematic.