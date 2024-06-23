In brief Simplifying... In brief Ramesh Taurani has announced that scripts for 'Race 4' and 'Soldier 2' are ready, with new casts to be revealed soon.

He also confirmed sequels for 'Bhoot Police' and 'Soldier' are in the works.

Additionally, Taurani is planning an untitled love story film featuring Varun Dhawan and directed by David Dhawan.

Tips Films is developing sequels for popular franchises

'Race 4,' 'Soldier 2' scripts ready for production: Ramesh Taurani

By Isha Sharma 02:25 pm Jun 23, 2024

What's the story Veteran producer Ramesh Taurani has confirmed to PTI that the script for the fourth installment of the action crime franchise Race is ready. His production company, Tips Films, is also developing sequels for Soldier and Bhoot Police. The first two Race films were directed by Abbas-Mustan and starred Saif Ali Khan, while Salman Khan featured in the third part directed by Remo D'Souza. While the first two had a decent response, Race 3 became a spoof on social media.

Upcoming projects

Casting and production details for 'Race 4' awaited

Taurani revealed to PTI, "The script is ready for the next 'Race' installment, we will announce the casting of the film soon. The cast will be new. I can't comment on whether Salman Khan will be part of it or not." "It will go on floors by the end of the year. It's not decided yet who will direct it." Race was released in 2008, Race 2 followed in 2013, and Race 3 arrived in 2018.

Sequel announcements

Sequels for 'Bhoot Police' and 'Soldier' in the pipeline

Taurani also confirmed plans to create sequels for Bhoot Police and Soldier. Official announcements regarding these projects are expected soon. The 1998 action thriller Soldier, starring Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta, was a high grosser of its release year. Meanwhile, the 2021 adventure-horror-comedy Bhoot Police, featuring Saif and Arjun Kapoor, was released directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

New project

Taurani reveals plans for untitled film with Dhawans

In addition to the sequels, Taurani disclosed plans for an untitled film with actor Varun Dhawan and his director-father David Dhawan. Described as an "entertainer movie with a love story and great music," the film is set to begin production soon. This announcement follows the recent release of Ishq Vishk Rebound from Taurani's production company, which was released on Friday.